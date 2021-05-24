Home

Flash flood alert in place for low-lying areas

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 1, 2022 4:45 pm
The Weather Office says a trough of low pressure with cloud and rain is currently affecting the Fiji group.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the entire country and the Fiji Meteorological Service is also warning Fijians of the risk of flash flooding.

The Weather Office says a trough of low pressure with clouds and rain is currently affecting the Fiji group.

Fijians are being warned to be wary of the possibility of flash flooding in flood-prone areas during persistent localized heavy falls.

Article continues after advertisement

The National Disaster Management Office is advising the public to follow precautionary measures and not to attempt crossing flooded waters of unknown depth and secure belongings.

The continuous rainfall over a prolonged duration also poses risks of landslides and reduced visibility for those out at sea.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says that heavy rainfall is expected over Viti Levu and Vanua Levu in the next six to 12 hours.

Fijians are encouraged to call Police on 917 in case of an emergency.

