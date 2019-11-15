Home

News

Flash flood alert for parts of Vanua Levu

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 3, 2021 9:08 pm

Heavy rain is being experienced all over Vanua Levu from early this afternoon.

The national weather office reports that a trough of low pressure is slowly moving over the Fiji group and the associated cloud and rain is affecting the country.

A flash flood alert is in place for low lying areas in parts of Vanua Levu.

A special weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Office this evening says the flash flood alert remains for areas adjacent to small rivers and streams along Lekutu in Bua and through Nabouwalu to Kubulau.

As well, the alert is for areas along Bagata through Savusavu to Vinidawa.

The low lying areas along the Labasa and Qawa Rivers are also included in the alert.

A heavy rain warning remains for the whole of Fiji group.

