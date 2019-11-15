The Nadi Weather Office has issued a flash flood alert for low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams of the eastern half of Vanua Levu,Taveuni and low lying areas of Viti Levu.

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding of low lying and flood prone areas during persistent localized heavy falls.

An active trough of low pressure remains slow moving over Fiji and associated rain bands affect the group. Meanwhile, a moist easterly wind flow continues to prevail over the country.

There will be periods of rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms about Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Lau and Lomaiviti Group.

The general public is being advised to avoid crossing flooded rivers, creeks and roads.

The Nadi Weather Office has also recorded significant rainfall in the past 24 hours with the Nacocolevu station recording 86.5mm of rain.

The Nagado and Sigatoka stations also had high rainfall.