Flash flood advisory issued for low lying areas

A flash flood advisory is now in force for the following low-lying and flash flood-prone areas.

The Fiji Metrological Office says this includes most part of coastal and interior of Western Division from Lomolomo to greater Lautoka area, Ba, Nasivi, Rakirarki catchment to Korovou along the Kings highway, greater Nausori and Rewa delta area, greater Suva-Nausori corridor, Qauia catchment to Navua along the Kings road, whole of Rewa catchment from Waimanu, Waidina, Wainimala and Wainibuka sub catchment, Northern Bua – Lekutu catchment,Western Macuata – Dreketi-Seaqaqa area including upper Labasa catchment.

It says a trough of low pressure lies to the west of Fiji and is slow moving towards the group.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Yasawa, Mamanuca Group, Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group, Bua and Macuata.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of Fiji.

Associated cloud and rain is expected to affect the group till later tomorrow.

The Fiji Metrological Office also says the above 70 millimeter of rainfall is expected for the next 24 hours for areas mention.