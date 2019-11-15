Flag Co-designer looks forward to Fiji50

Independence Day holds a special meaning for everyone, but for one particular Fijian, 10th October is a moment of personal pride and accomplishment.

Tessa Mackenzie, who co-designed the Fiji flag saw the noble banner blue hoisted for the first time at Albert Park in Suva as she stood on the balcony of Government Building with her husband and two children.

“We could not see all the important people like Prince Charles and Ratu Mara because they were in the pavilion below us but we could see the flag and we could see it go up and fly. It just looked really splendid”.

Mackenzie and Robbie Wilcock won a national competition to design a new flag for an independent Fiji. Fifty years later, she still feels a sense of pride for her contribution to the country.

The blue, I thought straight away that blue would make a lovely colour for the background. It’s significant for the ocean.

She recalls that some were uncertain about leaving the British colony because they didn’t know how Fiji would move forward, but the majority of people wanted self-governance.

Last year – 49 years after designing the flag, she was presented with the Order of Fiji for her contributions to nation building.

Living in a quaint little house in Suva, Mackenzie says Fiji’s progress should be measured not only by economic standards but also the growth of her people.