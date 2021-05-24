FJ domain down

University of the South Pacific engineers are working to address issues that are affecting the .FJ domain in the country.

IT help desk says it cannot determine how long the domain will be down. They are also trying to find out what caused the outage.

The University of the South Pacific is the ccTLD manager referred to in the IANA database for the .fj domain.

Several businesses such as Vodafone and also Fiji Revenue Customs Service have already confirmed they are facing this issue.