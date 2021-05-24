Fj domain down again

The University of the South Pacific’s hosted dotcom.fj domain is down again.
Earlier this morning, USP said that the issues surrounding the initial problem were resolved.
All websites and apps hosted in Fiji with dotcom.fj suffices are affected by this outage.
They are now working to rectify the issue.
