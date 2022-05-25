Fixing wastewater discharge overflow costly: WAF

[Photo: Supplied]

The Water Authority is collaborating to raise awareness of the environmental impact of wastewater discharges and overflow.

The partnership with the Ministry of Environment highlights the harmful effects of wastewater discharges on the environment and human health.

WAF Chief Executive Doctor Amit Chanan says the environment is a key priority for their operations.

He says it was concerning to be pointed out by the Department of Environment that one of their wastewater manholes was overflowing in Lautoka.

Dr Chanan says an investigation into the recent wastewater overflow at the Lautoka City Council Car Park area revealed that the wastewater channel was blocked because of old rags, towels, plastic bags, bottles and a handbag, causing the blockage which resulted in the overflow.

He says not only are these problems expensive to fix, but they also cause issues like raw sewerage overflowing into homes, businesses, as well as waterways and when this happens, it harms the environment.

He adds that WAF will conduct awareness sessions targeted at both residential and commercial customers to address the reoccurring issue.

The Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe, says the Ministry of Environment hopes to strengthen its existing relationship with WAF and will provide support through awareness-raising and training programs.

WAF is urging Fijians to be responsible and refrain from dumping household waste down lavatories, drains, and sinks as such items lead to dangerous and unhygienic overflow of the wastewater system.