Five year strategic plan to boost health research

The Fiji National University’s College of Medicine hopes to heighten its research on health that is of national interest.

The College of Medicine along with the School of Nursing and Health Sciences is aiming to contribute positively to research in the Pacific region as well.

This as the Fiji Institute of Pacific Health Research today launched its five year strategic plan to support Fiji and the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

School Dean Dr William May says the strategic plan is a significant milestone for the college as it is high time to implement innovative changes.

“CMNHS is proud to present this Strategic Plan for its newly endorsed Fiji Institute of Pacific Health Research. This Plan sets the stage for further expansion, greater research and innovation achievements, while positioning the College for a more prominent role as a national and regional advisor and resource point on key health development challenges”.

Associate Dean Dr Donald Wilson states the initiative will strengthen the reliability of health professionals by providing evidence-based research on what is happening across the region.

“Number 1 is producing high quality research environment, research dissemination and translation, research capacity development, governance and resourcing of research institute. So this are what will try to cover in this 5 year research strategic plan”.

Dr Wilson adds the strategy will also boost the confidence of the College staff who currently are not comfortable supervising students in their respective research activities.