Five-year-old victim of cyberbullying

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission says children as young as five and elderly citizens aged 72-years-old have become victims of cyberbullying in the country.

The Commission recently received nine complaints against a group of TikTokers who were allegedly bullying and harassing women and children.

FHRADC Director, Ashwin Raj says cyberbullying against children and the older population is becoming extremely distressing.

“Children and the elderly do not have the technological know-how to know that something vile is being posted about them. They don’t know how to access institutions, where to go how to get remedy when they are continuously being bullied or harassed. “

Raj stresses everyone has the right to private and family life.

“When you start circulating images of children and all that on social media, you are endangering them, you are exposing them to further violence. We have got incidences where some of the people who are in disagreement over social media actually openly call for violence and they talk about how their children should be prostituted, imagine you telling a mother of a five-year-old child who has a chronic heart condition to prostitute your child. “

The Commission is working with the Cyber Crime Unit to take action against alleged cyberbullying perpetrators.