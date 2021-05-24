Home

News

Five-year-old girl drowns in Navosa

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 3, 2022 8:05 am

A five-year-old is believed to be the country’s first drowning victim of the year.

The victim who resides at the Saukaba Settlement, Nukuilau, Navosa was seen by a group of boys at around 2pm yesterday near the Sigatoka river bank and was allegedly told to go home.

It’s reported that the boys turned away for a few minutes, and when they looked back, the child had disappeared.

Article continues after advertisement

A search was conducted by all residents of Saukaba Settlement.

The victim’s body was found just before midnight.

Investigation continues.

Police are urging parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children at all times, as proper supervision can save lives.

 

 

