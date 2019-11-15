Home

News

Five-year-old drowns during family picnic

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 23, 2020 4:56 pm

Another life has been lost to drowning.

The victim is a five-year-old boy from Cakaudrove in Vanua Levu.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the boy was on a family picnic in Vunidogoloa village when the tragic incident occurred.

Article continues after advertisement

A police investigation is underway.

This is the tenth drowning incident in a span of three weeks.

A three-year-old boy drowned in Wailoku river in Suva yesterday.

The drowning toll now stands at 32 compared to 25 for the same period last year.

