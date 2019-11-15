News
Five-year-old drowns during family picnic
September 23, 2020 4:56 pm
Another life has been lost to drowning.
The victim is a five-year-old boy from Cakaudrove in Vanua Levu.
Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the boy was on a family picnic in Vunidogoloa village when the tragic incident occurred.
A police investigation is underway.
This is the tenth drowning incident in a span of three weeks.
A three-year-old boy drowned in Wailoku river in Suva yesterday.
The drowning toll now stands at 32 compared to 25 for the same period last year.
