Five-year-old dies in road accident

A five-year-old child has died following a motor vehicle accident in Sorokoba, Ba this morning.

The victim was walking in front of her mother when she allegedly ran across the road.

Police say she was allegedly hit by an oncoming vehicle driven by a woman in her 20s from Rarawai, Ba.

The driver is currently being questioned at the Ba Police Station as the investigation continues.

The road death toll currently stands at 21 compared to 37 for the same period last year.