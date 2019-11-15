Five-year-old critical following accident

A five-year-old child is admitted in critical condition at the Labasa Hospital after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old man.

Police say the victim was playing on the side of the Bulileka Road with other children when it is alleged he suddenly ran across the road.

He was rushed to the Labasa Hospital where he remains admitted in critical condition.

Article continues after advertisement

The driver has been questioned as investigation continues.