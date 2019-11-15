Five trade unions suspended over failure to submit financial reports

Five trade unions have been suspended for failing to submit their annual audited reports.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Employment and Registrar of Trade Unions, Osea Cawaru says the unions were given ample time to submit their financial records.

The five suspended unions include the Hot Bread Kitchen Employees Trade Union, Fiji Maritime Workers Association, Viti National Union of I-taukei Workers, BPSS Co Limited Workers and Carpenters Group of Salaries Association and the I-taukei land Trust Board Workers Union.

“Under the Employment Relations Act, the trade union is issued two months’ notice in which the Registrar proposes grounds on which the registration of union can be suspended and the union is given notice and they are invited to show cause of why their union should not be cancelled.”

Suspended unions the PS says also face penalties and deregistration if they fail to comply with the legislation in the allocated time frame.

There are currently 49 registered trade unions that are active and compliant under the legislation.