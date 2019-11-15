Five taxis warned for illegal operation

Five taxi operators have been issued with warning letters and traffic infringement notices for operating taxis illegally out of their zone.

The Land Transport Authority says complaints were received from the public concerning Western Zone taxis operating from Suva.

LTA carried out a covert operation and found five taxis operating in Suva.

Taxi operators have been warned to refrain from illegal taxi operations.

The Authority says they will not condone such activities from operators and if caught necessary action will be taken, in line with policy and regulation.