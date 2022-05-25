Five potential investors explore opportunities in Fiji

[Source: MCTTT/ Facebook]

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty knows image, brand awareness, and perceptions are important components considered when making investment decisions.

Chetty says the 22nd ‘Shared Services and Outsourcing Week in Portugal gives Fiji a chance to talk with global brands about our competitive advantage as an investment destination.

He adds last year, four new players entered Fiji, and there are another five potential investors.

“We have a number of players from Europe looking at Fiji as an investment destination. It provides a good opportunity for us to connect with them and promote Fiji.”

Chetty says factors such as the great resignation phenomenon following COVID-19, Brexit and the war in Ukraine have impacted the outsourcing services.

He adds traditionally, businesses based in Europe have outsourced work to companies within the European continent.

The annual expo being conducted in Portugal is the largest shared services event in Europe and this year, it has attracted over 400 attendees, including representatives from Microsoft, DHL, Tesco, and Lufthansa Airline.