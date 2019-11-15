Five police officers charged last month

66 people were charged with 76 separate crimes last month according to statistics from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Those charged include four juveniles and five police officers.

The juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of about $41 from his teacher’s purse.

In two separate incidents, a 32-year-old and a 33-year-old police officer were charged with dangerous driving.

A 29-year-old police officer was charged with one count of failure to obey traffic directions, one count of failure to supply a specimen of breath and one count of disorderly conduct in a police station.

A 33-year-old police officer was charged with the theft of $1,967 from the Judicial Department while in another incident, a 21-year-old police officer was charged with the theft of $850 from a 21-year-old man’s bank account using the victim’s EFTPOS card.

There were five incidents where the accused and the victims were related.

A 37-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of his de facto partner.

The accused was also charged with a breach of a DVRO.

A 27-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm for allegedly pouring hot oil over his 20-year-old wife.

The accused was also charged with one count of damaging property.

In another incident, a 20-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm for allegedly striking his 22-year-old wife with a knife.

Six cases were withdrawn after discontinuances were filed due to insufficient evidence.