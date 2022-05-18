Five percent women in government shipping services

Government Shipping Services has 150 staff, of which five percent are women.

Minister for Maritime Transport, Faiyaz Koya highlighted this while marking the International Day for Women in Maritime, adding that Fiji is above the international benchmark.

Koya also says these women’s contributions to the maritime sector are immense.

“We have women seafarers here with us today. Thank you for all you’ve done to keep us connected-especially through our islands here at home. “

He says while there is still a gender imbalance in the maritime industry, diversity is being recognized.

Koya has urged women to join the industry and aim for prominent roles.