Five people rushed to hospital after accident

Five people were rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital last night after sustaining injuries following an accident.

According to the Police, two are still admitted in hospital as of this morning.

The incident occurred at CJ’s supermarket in Nabua whereby a 65-year-old driver after doing his shopping accidentally stepped on the car accelerator instead of reversing.

A 40-year-old cashier, a 16-year-old part-time worker, a 37-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and a 29-year-old woman who were all working in the supermarket sustained injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.