Five patients in isolation at increased risk of mortality

The Health Ministry says there are currently five cases in isolation that had undergone serious surgical treatment in India.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says a number of returning Fijians are elderly and had serious underlying medical conditions – factors which both greatly increase the risk of mortality.

The Minister adds so far there are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 among a number of our citizens who were repatriated from India on the 1st of July.

All are border quarantine cases meaning they have had zero interactions with the public and each has been held securely in military-monitored isolation since their diagnosis.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says they are closely monitoring these patients.

“There is five cases out of the ones that were positive that had significant comorbidities that required some treatment in India. I think that is all that we can actually say apart from this gentleman there are other people who also had significant treatment that I think we need to respect and also their privacy also.”

The Ministry adds Fiji is committed to repatriating citizens from around the world and are well prepared for the risk of anyone abroad contracting the virus.