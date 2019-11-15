Five officers charged last month, one discontinued

Five police officers are among 68 people who were charged with 74 counts of serious crimes other than sexual violence offences last month.

According to statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions of the 68 accused persons, nine were juveniles.

The juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences.

Article continues after advertisement

There were two separate incidents where a 56-year-old police officer and a 25-year-old police officer were charged with dangerous driving.

The 25-year-old police officer was also charged with one count of breach of the zero alcohol limit.

A 42-year-old police officer was charged with one count of careless driving while a 43-year-old police officer was charged with one count of failure to supply a breath specimen.

A 33-year-old police officer was charged with one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, however, this matter was discontinued following a review of the evidence.

A 53-year-old man was charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter.

The accused was allegedly driving a tractor which resulted in an accident and caused the death of his 11-year-old nephew.

A 67-year-old man was charged with one count of arson, however, this matter was discontinued due to the death of the victim.

A 45-year-old woman was charged with one count of embezzlement of $67,778 from Oneata Post Office, however, this matter was discontinued after police lost the exhibits.