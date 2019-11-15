Five officers charged for alleged assault

Five police officers have been charged in relation to their alleged involvement in an assault case.

This incident which occurred in Naqia, Tailevu involved a man in his 20s .

The investigation file was returned from the Office of the DPP who has advised the five officers to be charged with various offences.

Article continues after advertisement

These include Act with Intent to Cause Grievous Harm, Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm, Common Assault while a Policewoman has been charged with Conspiracy to Defeat Justice and Interfering with Witnesses.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says these officers will be processed at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters today and will be taken to the Nausori Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Qiliho says reports, where Police Officers have allegedly abused their authority, will be thoroughly investigated and dealt with according to the law.