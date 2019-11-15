Home

News

Five officers charged for alleged assault

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 18, 2020 7:20 am
Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho. [File Photo]

Five police officers have been charged in relation to their alleged involvement in an assault case.

This incident which  occurred in Naqia, Tailevu involved a man in his 20s .

The investigation file was returned from the Office of the DPP who has advised the five officers to be charged with various offences.

These include Act with Intent to Cause Grievous Harm, Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm, Common Assault while a Policewoman has been charged with Conspiracy to Defeat Justice and Interfering with Witnesses.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says these officers will be processed at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters today and will be taken to the Nausori Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Qiliho says reports, where Police Officers have allegedly abused their authority, will be thoroughly investigated and dealt with according to the law.

