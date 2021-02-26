Five more SODELPA members banned pending investigation

Five more members from the Social Democratic Liberal Party will not be allowed to attend any committee meetings.

Following a day-long management board meeting yesterday, Party Leader Viliame Gavoka confirmed some members were told to stay out since they have been named as potential candidates for his predecessor’s proposed party.

Members named yesterday include, former Party General Secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Ratu Tevita Komaisavai, and Gilbert Vakalalabure.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News has today been reliably informed that other members are, President of the SODELPA Nadi Urban Constituency, Selecieli Raiwalui, and Board Member of the Namosi Constituency, Ratu Jone Mataitini, Sakiusa Kaitani, Manoa Kamikamica, and Jone Tuisawau.

Gavoka says SODELPA has begun an investigation against these banned members.

“It allows them to convince us or to explain what has transpired, why their names were in that email, from an operative from another political party suggesting to us that they are active in the formation of another party which is illegal under the laws of Fiji. So in time, once the investigation is over we will know for sure where they stand and we will go from there.”

Gavoka stresses it is a definitive move by Party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau and he supports the decision hoping for a favorable outcome.