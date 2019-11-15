Five men charged with series of offences

Five men were escorted from Kadavu charged with a series of offences ranging from theft to being found in possession of illicit drugs.

A report of theft was registered at the Vunisea Police Station after the propeller of the Police Boat FPB Kadavu was discovered missing.

Another report of theft was lodged by officials from the Vunisea Hospital after their boat was discovered missing.

Police investigators managed to link the two alleged incidents together and conducted raids at Naikorokoro and Namuana Village where they allegedly recovered the Police boat propeller and equipment reported to have been stored on board the boat belonging to the Vunisea Hospital.

The stolen boat was also recovered.

The raids also resulted in the seizure of dried leaves confirmed to be marijuana.

The five will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court at the next court sitting.