News

Five in custody for alleged drug smuggling

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 3, 2020 4:30 pm

Three crew members of an inter-island vessel are currently being questioned for allegedly smuggling drugs.

This follows a successful drug raid by Totogo Joint Operations Team with K9 officers on board the vessel that was returning from Kadavu yesterday.

Another two men have also been arrested.

Article continues after advertisement

The raid resulted in the seizure of several parcels, bullets and branches of dried leaves all believed to be marijuana.

All five men are believed to be receivers of the illicit substances which was hidden in bags of root crops.

They are currently in police custody as investigations continue.

 

