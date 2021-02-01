Home

Five Fijian soldiers in Iraq showing COVID-19 symptoms

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 3, 2021 11:36 am

The antigen test being used to test military personnel for COVID-19 in Iraq has a high false positive rate.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong says this test is easier, and more useful in dealing with groups of younger people staying in a high risk area.

When questioned about the military personnel testing positive for COVID-19 in Iraq, Dr. Fong says most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic.

There are only about five personnel who are showing symptoms.

He says this is a pattern of COVID-19 seen in many military outbreaks because of the age distribution.

Dr. Fong says the younger age group has a much lower risk of severe disease so the main aim is to isolate all positive cases to reduce transmission.

The Permanent Secretary also confirms that there have been no deaths from COVID-19 among the military personnel.

