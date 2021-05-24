Home

News

Five escape serious injuries following accident

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 8, 2022 12:27 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Five people are counting their lucky stars after they escaped serious injuries following an accident in Korovuto, Nadi.

Police say the five include two adults and three children.

The incident happened at around 10am.

Article continues after advertisement

The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and landed in a drain.

The five escaped serious injuries and are currently admitted at the Nadi Hospital under observation.

Motorists are urged to drive with extra caution and take all necessary safety precautionary measures during this rainy weather.

