Five charged, two investigated for alleged school beating

Two more students from a Tailevu school will be appearing in court today after being charged for assault.

The two aged, 16 and 17 respectively, from Ratu Kadavulevu School, are alleged to have been involved in the assaulting of junior students of the same school who are members of the Under 15 rugby league team after they lost their game last Saturday.

The 17-year-old student has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and two counts of common assault while the 16-year-old has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Both will be appearing at the Nausori Magistrate Court this morning.

Three students appeared in court yesterday, charged each with common assault and have been granted bail with surety of $200.

They will be produced at the Tailevu Court at the end of next month.

Police say investigation is ongoing for two other students who were also allegedly involved in the incident.