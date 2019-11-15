Five arrested for sniffing glue

Three men in their 20’s and two juveniles were found sniffing glue in a parked bus along Nasinu Road over the weekend.

They are among the thirteen individuals arrested for breaching curfew restrictions in the last 48hours.

Police also arrested four men who were moving around in public for no valid reasons.

From 11 last night to four this morning, four reports were recorded.

The Eastern Division recorded three cases while the Western Division recorded one case.

The lone arrest recorded in the West involved a 21-year-old man who was drunk in Lautoka.

The three arrests in the Eastern Division involved men who were moving around in Nakasi for no valid reasons.