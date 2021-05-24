Five arrested for drinking alcohol at Cemetery

Five people were out of the nineteen people arrested for loitering during curfew hours and five for drinking alcohol at the Nasinu Cemetery.

Acting Commissioner for Police, Rusiate Tudravu says ten people were arrested in the Eastern Division.

In the Southern Division, five people were arrested for loitering in a public place behind intoxicated.

West recorded four cases whereby two farmers were arrested in Vanuakula in Tavua for drinking homebrew.

The other two arrests were for loitering during curfew hours whilst drunk.

Alcohol continues to be a contributing factor to the arrest in the last 24 hours.

A total of nineteen people were arrested in the last 24 hours for failing to comply with orders pertaining to health and curfew restrictions.

The Fiji Police is reiterating an earlier warning to those failing to adhere to the health restrictions.

Fijians should by now know what to do and failure to adhere will result in arrests.