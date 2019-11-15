Home

News

Five arrested for curfew breach

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 3, 2020 9:50 am
Five cases of curfew breaches were recorded in the last 24 hours. [Source: Fiji Police]

Five cases of curfew breaches were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho confirms two people believed to be in their 20s were arrested for loitering in the Narere area.

In the Western division, a 27-year-old man was arrested for walking in the Nadi area.

Two farmers of Bua were arrested in Nabouwalu.

The duo was found to be walking along the Nabouwalu area between 11am to 4pm.

No cases were recorded in the Eastern and Central division.

