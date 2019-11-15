Five arrested for curfew breach

Five cases of curfew breaches were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho confirms two people believed to be in their 20s were arrested for loitering in the Narere area.

In the Western division, a 27-year-old man was arrested for walking in the Nadi area.

Two farmers of Bua were arrested in Nabouwalu.

The duo was found to be walking along the Nabouwalu area between 11am to 4pm.

No cases were recorded in the Eastern and Central division.