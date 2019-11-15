Five arrested for breaching curfew

A 22-year-old driver and his 17-year-old passenger were arrested at the Samabula checkpoint in Suva last night for travelling without a valid reason.

In Flagstaff, Suva a 26-year-old man was found walking during curfew hours.

One arrest was made in the West for curfew breach.

An 18-year-old man was arrested after being found drunk in Votualevu, Nadi.

In the North, a 40-year-old man was found walking in Bua during curfew hours.