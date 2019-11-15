Five arrested for breaching curfew

A 27-year-old man who was drunk and causing trouble outside a closed supermarket in Lami has been arrested for breaching curfew.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the man wanted to buy more liquor.

Tudravu says five people were arrested for breaching curfew from 11pm last night to 4am today.

Article continues after advertisement

The Western Division recorded four cases while the Southern Division recorded one case.

The arrests made in the Western Division were recorded in Lautoka and Nadi and involved men who were all drunk during their time of arrest.

Tudravu says with the busy weekend ahead they hope everyone will plan their activities well ahead of time to avoid being caught out during curfew hours.

He adds in case of emergencies, Fijians can contact the National Command Center on 9905296 or the Chief Operations Officer on 9906859 during curfew hours.

Tudravu says with the high number of arrests linked to the over-consumption of alcohol, people have been urged to be responsible.