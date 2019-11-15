FIU disseminates $10m of suspected tainted proceeds

The Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit disseminated 84 intelligence reports totaling suspected tainted proceeds of $10 million to various law enforcement agencies last year.

The FIU received 622 suspicious transactions, over one million electronic fund transfer, over 794, 000 cash transaction, and over 1, 000 border currency reports in 2019.

In its annual report for 2019 that was tabled in parliament last week, the FIU highlighted that 222 investigative assistance was provided on 67 entities and 318 individuals.

The FIU also performed 89 due diligence and background checks on 99 entities and 162 individuals and 209 direct data search by officers of FIU’s partner agencies on several suspected individuals and entities.

Director Razim Buksh says this resulted in the successful investigation of 19 border currency smuggling cases, one money laundering conviction, several successful investigations on tax evasion, corruption, proceeds of crime, online scam, unexplained wealth, and other predicated crime investigations in 2019.

Buksh says the FIU continued its engagement with the lawyers, accountants, and real estate agents and conducted onsite examinations to ensure the requirements of the FTR Act are effectively implemented.

He says the FIU also finalized its 2020/2024 strategic plans which reflect the environment in which they will operate in the next five years, particularly focusing on technology-driven processes.