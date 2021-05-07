Fishing vessel located, search continues for missing crew

A team of naval officers who are currently undertaking a search and rescue operation along the Yasawa-Mamanuca waters have managed to locate the fishing vessel.

One of the crew members who went overboard on Monday has also been located.

The rescue team on board the RFNS Kikau and the Royal New Zealand Air Force P3 Orion are currently combing the area as the search continues for five other missing personnel.

However, the two remaining crew members who were driving the vessel to reach a safe location have been identified.

Navy Commander, Captain Humphrey Tawake says they received the alert on Wednesday morning, after which a local air craft Life Flight Fiji was deployed to initially conduct an aerial search.

Captain Tawake says the aerial and surface search is further challenged by the current deteriorating weather condition and rough sea.

He maintains, saving lives and ensuring that the drifting vessel does not become a navigation hazard is their priority now, with an intention to continue the search today.

Captain Tawake has also confirmed there was a mixture of local and foreign crew members on the vessel.

A thorough investigation has started to ascertain what transpired among the crew members that prompted a good number of them to jump overboard.

He has thanked New Zealand for providing an aircraft without a delay to boost their search and rescue effort.