Fishing nets decrease in contribution

[Source: L'osservatore Romano]

The contribution by Fiji’s fisheries sector to the Gross Domestic Product saw a decline in 2020-2021.

While making its submissions to the Standing Committee on Natural Resources, Fisheries Acting Permanent Secretary Atalaite Ravitu stated this is sitting between point seven and point six percent.

Ravitu says despite the decline towards GDP, they seen have noted an increase in exports during the 2020-2021 period.

“There is a drastic increase in our exports between 2021 and 22 from $94m to $149.8m it has gone up to $207m as of December last year. The imports which is the graph on the Top Left, it has been sitting on one percent for the last two years.”

The fisheries sector supports the livelihoods of 29,450 households in the country directly and indirectly which constitutes 41.5 percent of the total 70,991 Agricultural households.

According to the 2020 Agriculture census, the sector has 411 customary qoliqoli owners, 32 service centres and six hatcheries.