Fishing markets felt the full brunt of the pandemic

Fish markets have been affected by the detrimental effects posed by COVID-19.

Fisheries Minister, Semi Koroilavesau says this includes access to the fishing ground, constant supply of raw materials, operations within processing facilities, transport and logistical support as well as the need to comply with COVID restrictions.

He adds all these have shifted the fishing sector’s ability to access fish, process it, and transport the finished products to the export markets.

However, he says the export market was thriving months before the second wave of the pandemic.

“Over the past eight months fish exports have been able to adjust and meet export market demands due to the stock pile of raw materials that were secured prior to the four and a half months of strict COVID lockdown.”

Koroilavesau also highlighted that exporters have been able to utilize two weekly flights to Los Angeles to send fresh Tuna shipments, while frozen products are sent via sea-freight to the European Union market.

He says based on five years of historical data projection and the implication of COVID-19, they aim to overcome the second wave of COVID-19 and are at a critical step in the process of boosting fish exports.