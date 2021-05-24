Fishing community receives new boat

A small community of fisherfolks in Dogotuki, Macuata today received a new fiberglass boat, an engine, and all its safety equipment.

The donation has been made by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Divisional Commissioner Northern, Uraia Rainima says the boat will help in transportation to the mainland and improve their livelihoods through fishing.

Dogoi Settlement is only accessible by boat and residents have been requesting the government’s assistance for a new boat.

Rainima says the boat is being given in good faith and the government expects the residents to reciprocate this.

“I hope you will appreciate what government is giving you this morning and also that you will return the favour by looking after it and putting it into good use to benefit the community, to solve the problems that you currently face and also to start something for the future of the Dogoi Community.”

Tokatoka Head, Samisoni Rani says the boat is the answer to their prayers and a real blessing for the people.

Rani says they want to thank the Prime Minister and Government for listening to their pleas and assisting them better their livelihood.

The boat and its safety equipment cost the government $20,138.