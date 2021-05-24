Fishing communities struggle for their livelihood

Increasing temperatures globally not only engenders global warming but gives rise to ocean acidification, destroying marine ecosystems.

Fishermen across Fiji say coral bleaching is an issue being noticed in some fishing grounds, causing a decline in fish stock.

Ministry of Fisheries Deputy Secretary, Atelaite Rokotuivuna says the impact of climate change on fishing communities is evident in the time taken to have a decent catch compared to decades ago.

“It takes longer hours for them to go out into the sea and of cource the quantum and the sizes have actually reduced. It just goes to show that indeed, climate change is one of the contributing factors to the challenges that our fishing communities are facing.”

Dawasamu District Representative and a fisherman himself, Sanaila Rokotuivuna, says most people who depend on the ocean for their livelihood are paying more to catch fish compared to their earnings.

“We now spend about $80 on two drums of fuel in order to go out fishing and spend about six hours and at time 12 in order to get a decent catch. It’s really hard.”

Rokotuivuna like many other district representatives are working with relevant organizations and the Ministry of fisheries on how to manage their fishing grounds.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Fisheries is raising awareness and educating fishing communities on how to properly manage their fishing grounds in order to replenish fish stock.