Fishermen reported missing

Two men have been reported missing after they failed to return from a fishing trip in the Northern Division.

The two fishermen are a 55-year-old man from Soasoa and a 58-year-old man from Bouma Settlement.

The two left on the 16th of this month and were last seen on the 20th outside Dreketi waters on board their fishing boat registration SOASOA STAR.

A search and rescue effort has been activated.