Fisheries officers prepare hatcheries for breeding period

The Fisheries Ministry says hatchery upkeep and breeding activities continue to accelerate across the country.
Officers have been working within designated bubbles to prepare hatcheries for breeding cycles and stocking.
In preparation for pond stocking, officers have also begun setting up hatcheries for collection and grading of frys that are to be distributed to farmers assisted under the Food Security Program.
