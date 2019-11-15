Fisheries ministry to strengthen work of Inshore Division

The Fisheries Ministry aims to further develop the work carried out by its Inshore Fisheries Division as well as the Offshore Division.

Permanent Secretary for Fisheries Craig Strong says this will be made possible through close collaboration with the New Zealand government.

Strong says the collaboration will see heightened ocean monitoring with an aim to execute their 10-year strategic plan.

He says the ministry is grateful for the tremendous support that has been rendered by the New Zealand Government in terms of technical expertise for coastal fisheries.