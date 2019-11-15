Fisheries Ministry to assist PAFCO with raw supply of Tuna

The Ministry of Fisheries will continue to assist the Pacific Fishing Company to facilitate its raw Tuna supply.

Permanent Secretary Craig Strong says while they’re not directly responsible for PAFCO, it is important to ensure a steady supply of Tuna to meet the growing demand.

“It has to be remembered that as a Ministry, we are not directly responsible for PAFCO. We are responsible for managing the fishery so we will do all in our power to facilitate that raw supply to assist PAFCO and other processes that are part of the value chain.”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they will be working towards meeting the target which is the limits in the total average catch.