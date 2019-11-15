Fisheries Ministry receives reports of dynamite fishing

The Fisheries Ministry has received reports of illegal fishing through its surveillance operations with the Fiji Navy.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says at a time when Fijians are turning to the ocean for income some are breaching regulations by using extreme fishing methods.

Following three months of surveillance, there are reports of dynamite fishing in the Western Division with some cases now before the courts.

“There have been reports of fishing using dynamite and that’s basically when we approached the Navy to assist us because it’s a bit complicated than our own normal activities that we carry out. We have done that and it’s mainly around the Western area from Lautoka to Vatukoula as we know the source of explosive is Vatukoula.”

Koroilavesau says boarding inspections were also carried out where some fishermen were found fishing in areas not listed in their respective licenses.

“Basically one is the license and another is fishing within the areas they are not licensed to fish in. I think some have encroached to other Qoliqoli areas and basically that’s a problem that has been highlighted.”

Permanent Secretary for the Environment Ministry Joshua Wycliffe says such illegal activities including overfishing in a particular marine area will damage the ecosystem.

“We need to be aware of this in the back of our mind. As to what if there is overfishing. That’s not an immediate threat but there is a threat for a couple of species like Kawakawa and Donu so yes we cannot ignore it.”

The Fisheries Ministry says it plans to continue its partnership with the Fiji Navy in the next financial year.