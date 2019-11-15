Fisheries Ministry looks into claims of chemical harvests

The Ministry of Fisheries in Vanua Levu has received several reports of the illegal use of chemicals to harvest freshwater prawns.

Nabouwalu Fisheries Officer Anare Luvunakoro says they have received reports of this happening in the districts of Kubulau and Wainunu.

Speaking at the Kubulau District Council meeting on Monday, Luvunakoro says in most cases those who are using the chemicals are not from the local villages but outsiders who come and camp by the river overnight so they can harvest prawns illegally.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands, the chemical Orthene is being put into the river to kill prawns before they are harvested and taken to the market.

Luvunakoro says vendors at the market are receiving prawns in 25 kg bags and 50 kg bags.

He told the meeting that the prawns will be poisonous for those who buy it for consumption and the river will also be contaminated due to the chemical.

Luvunakoro has warned that prawns caught through chemical means will already be red in colour when sold at the market and can be mistaken for cooked prawns.

He is urging the villagers to be vigilant always and to report any sightings of the use of chemicals in their rivers.