Fisheries Ministry committed to developing aquaculture in Fiji

Aquaculture development in Fiji is still at an infant stage.

This has been highlighted by the Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau who adds that with all its available resources government wants to improve the aquaculture sector and make it the best in the region.

While receiving Aquaculture material from the government of Japan, Koroilavesau stresses that to grow this sector rapidly, Fiji is determined to use new and innovative technologies that are being developed globally.

Japan has handed over Aquaculture materials for Tilapia Seed Production to Naduruloulou Research Station in Tailevu worth over $300,000 under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects Programme.

Koroilavesau says they want to turn the station into a state of the art modern freshwater Aquaculture Facility.

“The arrival of this Tilapia hatchery equipment will boost production in parallel to the high demand to stock ponds around Fiji. This new equipment will boost production from 1.2 to 2.2 million and maximize direct assistance to the ordinary fresh water aquaculture farmers in Fiji.”

Naduruloulou Research Station has been a leading centre for Fiji’s freshwater aquaculture sector and it has successfully developed seed production for several species.

Koroilavesau also acknowledged the Ambassador of Japan to Fiji Omura Masahiro for providing both technical and material support to the research station.