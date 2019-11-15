Fisheries Ministry anticipates a reduction in budget

The Fisheries Ministry anticipates a reduction in its 2020/2021 budget allocation that will be announced tomorrow.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says they understand these are hard times and funds will be needed in more urgent areas.

He adds the Ministry is ready to work with whatever allocation is given to them as the challenge now is to increase capacity.

Article continues after advertisement

“So for us, it’s just putting it up another level for our work around coastal fisheries, our work around solar power freezers, Fishing Aggregating Devices (FADs), to improve providing market and assisting the fishing communities to be able to fish more efficiently and have surplus that they can generate income out of it. Secondly, we would like to see an increase in aquaculture especially for food security for both in Tilapia and prawns.”

Koroilavesau says with no overseas engagements at the moment – they will focus more on local activities and re-strategizing operations.

“The figure that was given on the COVID-19 Budget was about $14.7m. I think we expect it to be less than that. Because of just the reduction in the overall income that has been generated for government revenue. Tourism is down. A lot of economic activity is down.”

Food security is a priority for the Ministry in the next financial year.