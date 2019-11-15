Home

Fisheries Minister reassures aquaculture farmers

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 21, 2020 6:25 am
Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau. [File Photo]

Aquaculture farmers have been reassured that no one will be left behind as the Ministry will be ready to assist them.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau has made his assurance while officiating at the handing over of feed to aquaculture farmers in Lautoka yesterday.

Koroilavesau says the Ministry is dedicated to building on the progress that they have achieved together and that is by investing in communities and interested farmers.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he had been visiting a range of new projects and communities across the country and has witnessed the forefront struggles of Fijians during this time.

He says the Ministry is geared to support the Government’s vision of ensuring sustainable economic development, food security and at the same time maintaining resource sustainability for all Fijians.

Koroilavesau also highlighted that Aquaculture is one of the immediate solutions to addressing food security, resource sustainability and climate change.

A total of 165 bags of tilapia, prawn and shrimp feeds worth more than $30,000 were handed to farmers that were affected by TC Harold.

