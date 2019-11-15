Home

Fisheries clarifies work of data collectors

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
December 17, 2019 6:20 am

The Ministry of Fisheries has clarified the work of their data collectors after comments circulated on social media of fish being confiscated.

In a Facebook post, the Ministry of Fisheries highlighted that they have data collectors in their service centers around the country and their job is to collect, size and weigh the fish sold in markets.

They choose vendors randomly and the activity is purely for scientific purposes whereby the information collected is used to understand the status of individual species of fish caught and sold within our markets.

The Ministry stipulates that Data collectors are separate from Enforcement officers and as such do not carry out any confiscations.

Confiscation is only done by authorized officers that only confiscate undersize and prohibited species.

Officers are trained to identify themselves to the vendors by introducing themselves and showing their identification cards to market vendors.

Regular market vendors have been proactive and have been working with the ministry in terms of data collection.

The public is advised to call their nearest fisheries service centers to know more about the work carried out instead of voicing their opinions and responding to negative posts on social media.

 

